Early Signing Day 2021: Zach Courtney is a Buff!

I love seeing more and more tight ends joining the Colorado Buffaloes. The tight end is the coolest position in football and you can’t convince me otherwise. After stocking up on the position last year, Karl Dorrell took a slightly more muted approach to the position this year. The one and only tight end commitment this year is Zach Courtney. Everyone welcome Courtney to the Buffaloes!

When Courtney, the huge athlete from Texas, committed to the Buffs, this is what we had to say:

Zach Courtney hails from Post, Texas, a town of 5,000, just southeast of Lubbock. It’s fair to call that “the middle of nowhere”, which may contribute to Courtney’s relative recruiting obscurity. The 6’6, 250-pound athlete (he will play tight end for the Buffs) starred at Post High School on both sides of the ball. Like many native Texas, it only took him one trip to Colorado to sell him on a future with the Buffs. He chose CU over offers from BYU and many other regional programs. Call me an old school offensive mind, but there’s few things more satisfying than a tight end starting his highlight tape with 2 minutes of complete pancakes. Courtney is going to be your classic in-line tight end. This is not an Antonio Gates or Jimmy Graham situation. Courtney, like Brady Russell, will be an asset in the run and pass game. He obviously has the athleticism to make plays in the receiving game, and his frame makes him a tough cover for any defensive back. As a blocker, he is ferocious, long, and finishes plays very well. It will be hard to keep him off the field, no matter the down and distance.

Courtney is bringing size and toughness to the tight end position and those are two things that you love to have at tight end.

Welcome, Zach!