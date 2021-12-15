Early Signing Day 2021: Carter Edwards is a Buff!

Sometimes, all you need is an aerospace engineering program to get someone to Boulder. Carter Edwards is one of the football players that can say “it’s not rocket science” with some true knowledge of that that is. He is now officially a member of the Colorado Buffaloes!

Back when Edwards committed to the Buffs, under then OL coach Mitch Rodrigue, here’s what we had to say about him:

Edwards hails from Hattiesburg, Mississippi and stars at Presbyterian Christian School. He’s interested in aerospace engineering in college, and there is literally no better place on Earth to study aerospace engineering than Boulder, Colorado. The 6’6, 280 pound offensive lineman had local offers from Ole Miss and Mississippi State and other offers from Louisville and Kansas State . I’m not an offensive line highlight reel expert, but one thing is for sure - Edwards is massive. He has the frame to be a LT easily and definitely has the foot drive to move some people around. He looks to be a natural fit for a run-heavy offense like the Buffs.

Edwards continued to bat away interest from Mississippi and Mississippi State as he solidified his commitment to the Buffaloes. We welcome Edwards and his massive frame in Boulder.

Welcome, Carter!