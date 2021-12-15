ESD 2021: Xavier Smith is a Buff!

The Colorado Buffaloes continue to travel from DIA to ATL to nab talent. Xavier Smith became the third Georgia commit in this class to sign with the Buffs and he is an interesting prospect. Please officially welcome Xavier Smith to the Buffs!

Smith was a quarterback for most of his playing career at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia. His senior year, he switched to safety, which caught the Buffs attention. Smith is an all-around athlete who also ran track at the 6A level in Georgia, so this positional versatility should be expected from him. The Buffs were the first Power 5 program to offer him and Smith committed to Boulder on his official visit.

His tape shows his range at center-field. He moves very fluidly for a 6’2, 190 guy and his straight-line speed is evident. We’d love to see him bulk up a bit before he sees the field, but he will get bigger in time. Xavier is a different kind of safety than some of the others that the Buffs were targeting. He is absolutely meant to cover a lot of ground and be a back-end security blanket, as opposed to an ‘in-the-box” blitzer like Mark Perry.

Welcome, Xavier!