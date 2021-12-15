ESD 2021: Aubrey Smith is a Buff!

Everyone, please welcome Aubrey Smith to the Colorado Buffaloes! The athletic linebacker made it official with the Buffs this morning.

Aubrey Smith will join the Buffs with his high school teammate Victor Venn. They both played at Buford High School in Buford, Georgia, where they competed in the 6A state playoffs. While Venn may star on the offensive side of the ball, Smith is a wrecking ball on the defensive side of the ball. He was recruited by Mark Smith, Karl Dorrell and of course his teammate Venn.

Smith is a linebacker with a whole bunch of speed. He had early offers from Alabama and some of the biggest fish and ended up deciding between South Carolina and CU for college. He made the correct choice in coming to Boulder. His tape shows that he flies to the ball. He’s solidly built, at 6’2 and 220 pounds and he throws his weight around. Smith often arrives in a bad mood and throws his body at the ball-carrier.

Smith has huge shoes to fill, with Nate Landman moving on to NFL opportunities.

Welcome, Aubrey!