Early Signing Day 2021: Victor Venn is a Buff!

Victor Venn is a DUDE. Darian Hagan continues to coach the running backs up, and more than that, he continues to find difference makers on the field. This difference-maker from Georgia has made if official with the Colorado Buffaloes. Everyone please welcome Victor Venn to Boulder!

When Venn originally committed to CU, this is what we had to say about him:

Venn commits to the [Colorado Buffaloes](https://www.ralphiereport.com/) from Buford, Georgia, not a traditional Buffalo feeding ground. Venn has an old school running back build - he’s 5’9, 180 pounds with plenty of that weight going into tree trunk legs. He starts at Buford High School in Georgia, a 6A team that’s playing against the best in Georgia. Starring in that environment is no small feat. He had offers from Arizona State, Michigan State, Florida State, and plenty of other P5 programs before he pledged to the Buffs. it’s easy to see why he is a star. Venn is fast. Not only is he fast, much like Broussard and Stewart, he’s also quick. I think he has more breakaway speed than either of those two, bu his tape shows a lot of wiggle. His foot speed is exceptional, his vision is not that tested but gets him to the right spot, and his breakaway speed is something that Broussard doesn’t have right now.

Venn and his Buford teammate, Aubrey Smith, are both joining the Buffs ready to bring some of that Georgia speed, size and muscle to the Pac-12.

Welcome, Victor!