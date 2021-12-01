Former Texas commit from California commits to Colorado

Karl Dorrell apparently thrives during chaos in recruiting. With all of these coaching changes and USC returning to Southern California dominance, the Colorado Buffaloes are sneaking in some great players at the end of the recruiting cycle. Texas playing awfully in 2021 sure didn’t hurt either.

Eoghan Kerry (pronounced Owen, to the best of my knowledge) plays at one of the premier high school programs in the COUNTRY. At Mater Dei high school, you are playing with five stars against five stars. Kerry is going to come to college as a well-coached player. He was committed to Texas, who he chose over CU and UCLA, before he starting splitting time with one of those aforementioned five stars during his senior year. He and the Longhorns had a parting of ways, and the Buffs profit.

Kerry is a well-built OLB who is a bit short. At a generous 6’3 and 240 pounds, he is well built already. He ATTACKS the quarterback and has great lateral quickness. Some of his highlights are embedded here:

Kerry joins a star-studded LB class in 2022 that looks to replace Nate Landman and Carson Wells.

Welcome, Eoghan!