The Colorado Buffaloes coaches took advantage of down time during the bye week to host recruits on official visits to Boulder. Out of the four uncommitted players, three of them are from California and one is from Michigan. They’re looking to possibly join next year’s class that currently stands at 18 players.

COLORADO GOT SOMETHING SPECIAL. Thank you for everything! Made some new family #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/TnAndVLc5U — Isaiah Rutherford (@zay_rutherford) September 18, 2018

Isaiah Rutherford

6’2”, 180 pounds

Four-star cornerback

Jesuit HS (Carmichael, Calif.)

Offers (19): Alabama, Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Fresno State, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Tennessee, USC, Utah, Washington State

Rutherford prides himself on his ability to be a premier cover corner with tremendous footwork. A technique-driven defender, Rutherford often uses the space between him and a receiver to scan the field and adjust to make a play— a semi-carbon copy blueprint to the way Marcus Peters plays in the secondary. Rutherford would be a great addition to ShaDon Brown’s Money Gang.

CU is making another push for a two-way and dual-sport athlete with Rutherford playing on both sides of the ball in the secondary and at running back, along with basketball in the offseason. He’s a 2,000-yard career rusher in the backfield at Jesuit to go along with 32 total touchdowns, 42 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Thank you Colorado University for inviting me into there home. Allowing me to see the beautiful facilities and campus. My family and I enjoyed ourselves !! @RunRalphieRun @CoachChev6 @CoachAdamsCUFB pic.twitter.com/6SDp8WZ21r — Jason_The_Big (@Bamfrod_75) September 18, 2018

Jason Rodriguez

6’6”, 320 pounds

Four-star offensive lineman

Oak Hills HS (Hesperia, Calif.)

USC commit

Offers (17): Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

The “Juggernaut” is a strong-handed force who could contribute to CU’s offensive line from day one at the tackle position. Rodriguez is verbally committed to Southern Cal, but is surveying his options before signing day and sees Colorado as a potential intriguing option. He brings a “beat em’ down” style of play to the line by finishing blocks while not shying away from using hand speed as an advantage. The opportunity to start as a true freshman is a big selling point for Rodriguez.

Thank you to the Colorado Boulder coaching and recruiting staff for hosting me and my family on my first official this past weekend. Sko Buffs!!! #runralphierun pic.twitter.com/XT2dYf1Qrx — Maurice Wilmer 2nd (@MoMoWilmer) September 18, 2018

Maurice Wilmer II

6’2”, 190 pounds

Three-star wide receiver/cornerback

St. Francis HS (Mountain View, Calif.)

Offers (12): Air Force, Army, Cal Poly, Colorado, Columbia, Dartmouth, Montana State, Nevada, San Diego, San Jose State, UC Davis, UNLV

Wilmer is a tri-sport athlete who loves to compete at any position he’s thrown into. An outfielder in baseball, guard in basketball and two-way athlete at wide receiver and cornerback in football. Wilmer recently surpassed 1,000 career all-purpose yards as a receiver and nine total touchdowns. He’s not too shabby in the secondary, posting eight pass deflections and six interceptions.

BUFFED UP ... ✈️ had an absolute BLAST this past weekend thank you @CoachMikeMac and @BallCoachBaby for having me and my family out ✊ ❤️...!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iBqbDOu5uA — Darius Robinson (@Darius5Robinson) September 18, 2018

Darius Robinson

6’6”, 260 pounds

Three-star defensive tackle

Canton HS (Canton, Mich.)

Offers (20): Ball State, Boston College, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado, Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, Kent State, Maryland, Michigan State, U-Mass, Miami (OH), Northern Illinois, Ohio, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, Toledo, Virginia

A KLAA-All Conference selection, Robinson plays with a heightened sense of awareness as a swarming defender. He is known for bringing a controlled, physical style that often times disrupts the offense’s flow. As a tackle, his ability to get of the line of scrimmage and time the snap is outstanding. Robinson’s highlights remind us of the havoc Chidera Uzo-Diribe created at Folsom Field. Michigan’s top uncommitted recruit finished his junior season at Canton with 48 tackles, (12 for loss), 3 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles.