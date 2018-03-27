Colorado adds Bay Area two-way walk-on to 2018 class

The Colorado Buffaloes added their first California recruit of the 2018 football class from Los Altos HS (Los Altos, CA) with two-way player Vincent Colodny.

At 6’3” and 230, Colodny played both tight end and linebacker, recording a total of 49 receptions for 611 yards and six touchdowns on offense during his senior season. He joins the Buffaloes as a preferred walk-on and the fifth member of the future class.

Thank you to my family, coaches, and everyone else who has supported me throughout my football career thus far. Officially committed to the University of Colorado, Boulder @CoachChev6 @CoachDaPrato @Coach_T_Pruitt #GoBuffs #FolsomFire pic.twitter.com/yJUoK7dyq0 — Vincent Colodny (@PinaColodny) March 26, 2018

Colodny gathered interest from Utah, Cal, Fresno State and San Jose State before deciding on Colorado. According to the Mercury News, the big target kept busy during the past offseason by attending football camps at San Jose State , Stanford, and USC. He’s a true student-athlete who maintains a 3.9 GPA along with making it past the tryouts of the Epic7, an elite 7-on-7 Bay Area team.

Colodny has good skills as a run blocker and has played some defensive end as well. He’s a versatile asset for the direction coach Mike MacIntyre is looking to take the Buffs offense under the guidance of offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini.

Welcome, Vincent.