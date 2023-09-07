 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Da Silva named to Blue Ribbon preseason All American Team

It’s shaping up to be a good year on the hardwood

By Jack Barsch
NCAA Basketball: Pac-12 Conference Tournament First Round - Washington vs Colorado Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

I know it can be hard to look away from Deion Sanders’ star power, but the Colorado Buffaloes also have an exciting year ahead of them on the hardwood. Cody Williams, KJ Simpson, and now Tristan Da Silva are all gearing up for a massive year and an NCAA run. Recently, the Blue Ribbon basketball publication named Da Silva a Preseason All-American. From the CU SID:

Da Silva is a huge part of one of the most experienced teams in the Pac-12 (in its last year). From last year’s team, only one starter left in Hunter Dickinson, who is now at Utah. In his stead, the Buffs got Eddie Lampkin from TCU. Everyone else returns and J’vonne Hadley is now healthy and ready to go for his fourth year of college. Da Silva is an incredible offensive player and will continue to develop on the glass and defensively.

Congrats, Tristan!

