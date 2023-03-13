Colorado Buffaloes secure #3 seed in NIT

The Colorado Buffaloes bowed out this season at a disappointing 17-15 record. Inexplicable losses to Grambling State and California and disappointing losses to UW, Washington State and Arizona State has doomed CU to waiting out Selection Sunday and finding out that they were one of 8 Pac-12 teams not in the NCAA Tournament.

However, they did qualify for postseason play! The NIT, a longtime friend of the Buffs, has once again opened its arms to CU:

Not done yet



The Buffs will take on Seton Hall in the first round of the NIT #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/sXdd3fSMqA — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) March 13, 2023

The extra practice and game time will be great experience for some of CU’s younger players, like Hammond, Lawson Lovering and Quincy Allen. It also allows for CU to try for that ever-present 20 win plateau, as unlikely as that may seem this year. It remains to be seen whether or not some of the injured Buffs will be able to participate. K.J. Simpson, Javon Ruffin and Tristan Da Silva were all at various stages of injured near the end of the year.