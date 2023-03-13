 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colorado Buffaloes secure #3 seed in NIT

Boulder has already conquered pilates, so now we turn to the Pirates

By Jack Barsch
NCAA Basketball: Pac-12 Conference Tournament Quarterfinals - UCLA vs Colorado Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes bowed out this season at a disappointing 17-15 record. Inexplicable losses to Grambling State and California and disappointing losses to UW, Washington State and Arizona State has doomed CU to waiting out Selection Sunday and finding out that they were one of 8 Pac-12 teams not in the NCAA Tournament.

However, they did qualify for postseason play! The NIT, a longtime friend of the Buffs, has once again opened its arms to CU:

The extra practice and game time will be great experience for some of CU’s younger players, like Hammond, Lawson Lovering and Quincy Allen. It also allows for CU to try for that ever-present 20 win plateau, as unlikely as that may seem this year. It remains to be seen whether or not some of the injured Buffs will be able to participate. K.J. Simpson, Javon Ruffin and Tristan Da Silva were all at various stages of injured near the end of the year.

