Buffs Secure No. 6 Seed in NCAA Tournament

The Colorado Women’s Basketball Team were announced as the No. 6 seed in the Seattle 4 Region of the NCAA Tournament Sunday night. The Buffs are headed to the tournament for the second consecutive year and the 15th time in program history.

As the No. 6 seed, Colorado will tip off against No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee on March 18 in Durham, North Carolina.

The Buffaloes were announced near the end of the Selection Sunday broadcast, which made fans and players alike wonder when, or if, their name would even be called. When it finally was, the relief and excitement flooded in.

“It was very nerve-wracking watching the selection. At first, I was like, did they forget about us, but it is exciting to finally know the team we will be going up against because we have been looking forward to it for so long,” said junior guard Frida Formann. “Every team has proven they should be there, and every team deserves to be there. It has just been a really great and fun season and I am excited to go to the tournament and learn much more about Middle Tennessee when we start the scout.”

Head Coach JR Payne emphasized that Middle Tennessee has always had strong programs and that Colorado will have a lot of work to do in the coming week to prepare.

“I was born in Tennessee. I have a lot of family in Tennessee and grew up hearing about Middle [Tennessee]. I have a lot of family members that went to school there,” said Payne. “I know they’re really good. I have yet to watch them this year, but they’re good. So we’re excited.”

Colorado will head to Durham later this week to prepare for their Saturday matchup. More information regarding tickets and the game will be released in the coming days.