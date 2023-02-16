Colorado pulls off road upset against Arizona State

The Colorado Buffaloes are an enigma this season. A frustrating enigma that we have lambasted plenty of times throughout this college basketball season. Losses to Grambling State, California (!!!) and others have sank this season. The Buffs have some huge wins and now they have a big conference road W against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Buffs entered halftime tied up. 32-32. Da Silva started slow, but key contributions from Luke O’Brien and K.J. Simpson helped buoy the offense. Desmond Cambridge also helped keep the Buffs in by shooting 2/11 from 3 point range.

The second half was similarly slow and disgusting, and usually when a game is 40 minutes of rock fighting, the Buffs come out on top. Tristan Da Silva finally got free and ended with 23 points to carry the offense in the second half. Despite 15 turnovers and a pedestrian 9/24 from the three point line, the Buffs came out on top and get ready for a big game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday.