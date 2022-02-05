Colorado Buffaloes get right against Beavers, 86-63

The Colorado Buffaloes have had it bad since a surprising road win against the Oregon Ducks. They dropped games against Washington and Washington State on the road, either of which would have helped their tournament chances immensely. After Tad Boyle tested positive for COVID, they played Oregon at home and lost to them in Boulder for the first time ever. The Buffs desperately needed a game to reset, and they found that against the Oregon State Beavers.

I doubt CU will have a first half as good as this one. The Buffs made ELEVEN threes in the first half, with only one miss. Jabari Walker and Keeshawn Barthelemy both had their way with the Beaver defense. At the same time, a shorthanded Oregon State could not get anything going past Jarrod Lucas. In the end, the Buffs were up 49-27 at halftime and the game easier from there.

The Buffs continued to score at will in the second half and ended the game at a nice and comfortable 86-63. This includes some nice garbage time runs for OSU. Barthelemy and KJ Simpson did a great job running the offense, Walker hit his shots, and Nique Clifford continues to find comfort in the starting lineup following Eli Parquet’s season-ending injury.