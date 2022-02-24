Buffaloes steamrolled by Sun Devils, 82-65

The Colorado Buffaloes had built up momentum at just the right time as they entered the final home stretch of the season with the Arizona schools coming to Boulder. After winning five in a row, the Buffs just needed to take a care of a struggling, but improved, Arizona State team to set up a huge game in the home finale against Arizona State on Saturday night. Instead, the Sun Devils came in to the CU Events Center and shot 53% from the 3-point line in rolling passed the Buffaloes, 82-65.

With ASU shooting lights out, the Buffaloes struggled to score points, shooting just 39 percent from the floor (21-for-54). Evan Battey led the Buffs with 13 points and four rebounds. Jabari Walker had 12 points and seven board and Keeshawn Barhelemy added 10 points.

For the Sun Devils, four players hit double digits. Jay Heath led the way with 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting.

This loss was the Buffs fifth at home this season, tying the most in Boulder since Boyle has been coach with one game against a stellar Arizona team remaining.

Next up for the Buffaloes is a shot at redemption against the No. 2 Wildcats for senior night in Boulder. Following that contest is a road matchup against Utah before the Pac-12 Tournament.