Buffaloes take down Stanford for fifth straight win

Five Buffaloes scored double digits as Colorado won their fifth straight, and third straight on the road, over Stanford, 70-53. The win moved the Buffaloes to 18-9 and 10-7 in Pac-12 play and kept their hopes for a NCAA Tournament berth alive.

For the second game in a row Tad Boyle’s crew used a dominant second half to overcome a half time deficit and coast to a crucial win. Evan Battey led the Buffs with a fantastic all-around performance, finishing with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists. Battey was 3-3 for the three-point line.

Jabari Walker saw his streak of double-doubles snapped but still finished with 10 points and three boards. Nique Clifford, Keeshawn Barthelmey and KJ Simpson finished with 14, 10 and 10, respectively, with Clifford adding in seven rebounds.

Jaiden Delaire was the only member of the Cardinal who finished with double digits with 12.

Next up for the Buffaloes is two crucial home matchups against the Arizona schools before Utah ends the regular season. Arizona State is first on Thursday night at 7:00.