Buffaloes win fourth straight, take down Cal

The Colorado Buffaloes are winding down their 2021-22 conference schedule over the next two weeks and every single game is important if Tad Boyle’s squad hopes to keep any chance of an NCAA Tournament bid alive. On Thursday night the Buffaloes delivered a second straight strong road performance to take down the Cal Bears, 70-62.

The Buffs, down 35-28 at the break, came out of the gates in the second half with a 14-1 run and never looked back, outscoring Cal 42-27 in the half. K.J. Simpson delivered a stellar performance with a career-high 17 points and Jabari Walker paced Colorado with his fifth straight double-double. Walker finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds, tying a career high.

Evan Battey tacked on 18 points and six rebounds as those three accounted for 55 of the Buffaloes 70 points.

For Cal, Jalen Celestine and Grant Anticevich led the way with 11 points each. The Golden Bears finished the night shooting 23-61 and only attempted nine free throws to the Buffaloes 24.

The win moves the Buffs to 17-9 (9-7) on the season. Next up on this road trip is a late Saturday match-up in Palo Alto against the Stanford Cardinal.