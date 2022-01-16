Buffaloes stampede passed Sun Devils, 75-57

The Colorado Buffaloes kept chipping away and eventually blew things open in the second half of a 75-57 road win against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Buffs got contributions from all over the roster, with four out of five starters hitting double digits, in the blowout. The win moved CU to 12-4 on the season and 4-2 in conference play.

Jabari Walker racked up his eight double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds over 27 minutes. Keeshawn Barthelemy finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, and Evan Battey and Tristan da Silva both added 11. Nique Clifford added eight points and seven rebounds and KJ Simpson added nine off the bench.

Arizona State, who was playing only their second game in 2022, was held to 34 percent shooting and was out rebounded by the Buffaloes 46-31. They were led by Jalen Graham, who finished with 16 points.

“Our young guys are growing up,” Boyle said. “They’re still growing, they’re still learning. We knew that this year would have some ups and downs. I know we’re not a veteran team, but our young guys are learning and they’re learning quick. It was a really good team team effort.”

Next week the Buffaloes welcome the ranked Southern California schools to Boulder, with both coming off of surprising losses to Oregon. First up is a 5:30 p.m. game Thursday against No. 5 USC before hosting No. 3 UCLA on Saturday at 7 p.m. Both are televised by the Pac-12 Networks, which is a bummer for two exciting contests.