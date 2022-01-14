Wildcats dismantle Buffaloes, 76-55

The Colorado Buffaloes put out a late-night stinker on Thursday against the Arizona Wildcats. The 6th-ranked Wildcats have the #1 scoring offense in the country and they showed why against the Buffs. After a muddy 1st half that saw the Buffs only down four, 32-28, the Wildcats starting running and CU could not keep up.

K.J Simpson returned from his injury to provide a needed spark. Simpson provided 17 points off the bench and initiated much of the offense all night. Evan Battey chipped in with 9, and the rest of the team was held to 7 or fewer. Jabari Walker had more foul trouble in the first half and was mostly held in check by Arizona’s talented front court. Christian Koloko and Azuolas Tubelis combined for 21 points and 17 rebounds, as well as 4 blocks and 3 steals. They were a force in the paint all game.

The Wildcats had a balanced attack, with four players in double figures and another with 9 points. They appear to be the class of the Pac-12 this year, with UCLA dropping a game against Oregon.

The Buffs have a game against Oregon State on the 17th.