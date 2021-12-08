Buffaloes squeeze out a close win over Eagles

The Colorado Buffaloes withstood a poor second half to snap a two-game losing streak and take down the visiting Eastern Washington Eagles in Boulder, 60-57.

Jabiri Walker led the Buffaloes with 17 points and 10 rebounds, continuing his strong start with his fifth double-double in the last six games. Keeshawn Barthelemy and Evan Battey each had nine points with Battey tacking on six rebounds.

The Eagles were led by freshman Steele Venters, who had a stellar game with 23 points, four rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes of play. It was his eighth game of nine this season with 10+ points and his fifth with over 20. Ethan Price and Mason Landdeck each chipped in 11.

Colorado looked like they might cruise in the first half with a lead that grew as large as 15 points and an eight point advantage at the half. But poor shooting in the second and sloppy play opened the door for Eastern Washington to climb back into the contest.

With 5:35 to play the Eagles took a four point lead with two Mason Landdeck free throws. But an Evan Battey bucket and a free throw to complete the three-point play took back momentum before Walker game the Buffs back the lead for good with a three with just over two minutes to go.

The Buffaloes win moves them to 7-3 and 1-1 in Pac-12 play. Next up is Milwaukee on Friday night at 7:30 in the CU Events Center.