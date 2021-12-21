Kansas game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols in Buffs program

For those of us who were in traffic waiting to watch the Colorado Buffaloes play the Kansas Jayhawks in the Colorado Events Center, you now get to experience the same traffic all turning around immediately. The Buffs announced a cancellation about two hours before game time, citing COVID-19 protocols within the Colorado program. The press release uses this language:

“The University of Colorado men’s basketball game against the University of Kansas scheduled for tonight at the CU Events Center has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Buffs’ program.

“Our top priority since the start of the pandemic has been the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and the community,” CU Athletic Director Rick George said. “While we’re disappointed for our student-athletes and fans to have to cancel the game, both schools agreed this is the best decision.””

This is obviously super disappointing as the Buffs had the Kansas Jayhawks as the marquee non-conference matchup. However, the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has thrown a wrench in many teams’ plans this time of year. This will officially go in the books as a cancellation, not a forfeit, so the Buffs don’t get credit for the loss (which, at 2-0, would’ve been an easy cover).

We hope everyone is feeling alright and that everyone continues to be as safe as possible.