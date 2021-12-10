Buffaloes escape with a win against UW-Milwaukee

The Colorado Buffaloes looked the struggling squad that they have been of late. For 35 minutes of this game. Luckily, the games are 40 minutes long and the Buffs survived another big scare against UW-Milwaukee.

The Buffs and the Panthers created the third house in the Three Little Piggies story with the amount of bricks they laid on the court tonight. The 1st half ended 28-24 Buffaloes, and that was a bit of a stretch to get there. No one could shoot worth a damn, including incoming top 10 pick Patrick Baldwin Jr. for UW-Milwaukee, and the Buffs looked out of sorts. Lawson Lovering was getting stripped, K.J Simpson couldn’t drive and Keeshawn Barthelemy still has lost his shot.

The 2nd half was more of the same for both teams, until Jabari Walker decided to take over. He scored all 14 of his points in the second half in front of dozens of NBA scouts and turned up his defense when it counted. In the end, the Buffs won by 11, but it was not pretty and relied on a Tad Boyle staple - defense and rebounding.

Up next is CSU-Bakersfield after a week off on December 18th.