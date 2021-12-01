Buffs battle but fall to #5 Bruins, 73-61

Battling against some nasty foul trouble and some tough shooting, the Colorado Buffaloes fought back against the top 5 UCLA Bruins to make it close and scare the top-ranked Pac-12 team on the road. Alas, it was not meant to be and the Buffs fell, 73-61.

The game started off rather ominously, as the Buffs scored four points in the first six minutes. The outside shots continue to be elusive outside the friendly confines of Boulder. Every outside shot wasn’t hitting and Evan Battey picked up two quick fouls. Jamie Jacquez took a hard foul early on win the game was out for the rest of the contest. Jabari Walker also took a few hard fouls but continued to play on and dominate the game. The Buffs entered the break down 16, 39-23.

The second half showed some promise for the Buffs on offense. KJ Simpson and Nique Clifford made their mark on the game, starting fastbreaks and finding some easier buckets. Lawson Lovering, the freshman, showed some promise on defense. After fighting all the way back to six down, Tyger Campbell took the game over for UCLA and UCLA showed why they’re so experienced and well-regarded.

The Buffs shot less than 30% from 3, again, and that is something that will need to be fixed for the next game against a top-25 Tennessee squad. Rest up, Buffs, and see you on December 4th.