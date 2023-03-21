Lawson Lovering enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Just after the best game of his career in the NIT loss to Utah Valley on Sunday night, sophomore center Lawson Lovering has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, announced Tuesday evening.

The 7-foot-1 defenseman has averaged 4.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while starting all 34 games he appeared in this season. He averaged just 10.7 minutes per game as a freshman, and upped that to 23 in his sophomore campaign.

Lovering faced extensive backlash from CU fans due to his lack of offensive production. Despite the offensive struggle, he has proven to be an elite defensive center who was often overlooked.

The loss could be devastating for head coach Tad Boyle and the Buffs. With the loss of Lovering’s reliable defense and large stature, Boyle will have to look to the portal to find another center to take over.