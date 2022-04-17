Buffaloes basketball lands a talented forward

The Colorado Buffaloes had all sorts of good news on the recruiting front last week. For one, the football program landed a number of talented commits, starting with a duo from Texas. The four commits in total last week have pushed Buffs football all the way up to No. 10 in the early class of ‘23 rankings.

But the biggest get came on the hardwood when forward Bobi Klintman announced that he would be heading to Boulder after signing on Wednesday. A three-star recruit and the No. 143 prospect in the country according to 247Sports, Klintman hails from Sweden and stands at 6’9 and 200 lbs. This last season he played for Sunrise Christian in Kansas.

Originally committed to head to Maryland, Klintman decommited following the departure of Mark Turgeon. He joins a strong class that includes Joe Hurlburt and RJ Smith. This Buffaloes roster may be young for a bit longer, but they won’t be lacking for talent.

Welcome aboard, Bobi!