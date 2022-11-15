Local star big man joins the Buffs

Tad Boyle can’t be stopped! A week after landing his highest-rated recruit ever, and a few days after upsetting #11 Tennessee in Nashville, the Colorado Buffaloes have kept the train rolling on the recruiting front. Luckily, this train didn’t have to go across state lines. Assane Diop, one of three top big men in CO, has committed to the Buffs!

Diop is the cousin of Baye Fall, arguably the best center recruit in the country. Fall pledged to Arkansas, but Diop decided to stay home. Another great local big man, Bye Ndongo, appears Michigan bound for now. Diop, who is originally from Senegal, came to Denver with Baye Fall and has played at 3 different high schools in Denver. He is playing his senior year at the Accelerated Schools, with Fall.

Diop is a PF-C prospect with all sorts of weird, whacky tools. I don’t know if Tad Boyle has EVER had a big man with this toolset. Diop is big, at 6’10, and skilled as HELL. He has great physical tools, with long arms and eye-popping athleticism, but it’s his other tools that are so exciting. he will be raw coming into college, but his passing is next level and his touch has so much potential. Baye Fall takes a lot of the shots for Diop, which puts him in a weird point-forward role. In college, he will play the 3-5.

Assane joins Cody Williams and Courtney Anderson as the Buffs 2023 recruiting class. This is another top 15 class for CU, which makes it two of the last three.

Welcome, Assane!