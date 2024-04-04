Colorado Buffaloes forward Joe Hurlburt enters transfer portal

In expected news, Colorado Buffaloes forward Joe Hurlburt will be leaving the program, as the redshirt freshman has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Hurlburt was highly recruited out of Enderlin, North Dakota, but he struggled to find his role on the CU roster. Hypothetically a stretch-four, the 6’9 forward couldn’t hang defensively and his offensive game never developed beyond catch-and-shoot jumpers.

He redshirted his first year on campus, then played a reserve role this past season. Hurlburt saw just 26 minutes this season and his only extended stretch of playing time was a rough outing against Washington State. He did not score a point in Colorado career.

This transfer makes sense for both sides. Hurlburt was passed in the rotation by freshmen bigs Bangot Dak and Assane Diop, and Tad Boyle favored walk-on Harrison Carrington when he needed spot minutes. Hurlburt was recruited by a number of Big Ten schools, but he’s probably looking at low-major and Division II programs this offseason.

Hurlburt’s transfer opens up another roster spot for the Buffs. That’s now two open scholarship spots for Colorado and that could increase to four depending on what happens with Cody Williams and KJ Simpson.