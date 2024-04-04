Frida Formann returning for fifth season at Colorado

With a program-best 260 career three-pointers made, Frida Formann is going to make that record unbreakable in her fifth season with the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Danish guard announced on Wednesday that she will be back for her final season at Colorado. Formann’s freshman season was played during the 2020-21 Covid season, so she is eligible for a fifth season of college basketball.

Formann will be the most experienced player returning to the 2024-25 Buffs. She’s started in 104 of her 120 career games and contributed significantly to Colorado’s back-to-back Sweet Sixteen appearances.

JR Payne will likely need her to shoulder more of an offensive burden now that Jaylyn Sherrod and Quay Miller have exercised their eligibility. Known as a sharpshooter, Formann also has a nice pull-up mid-range game and has grown more comfortable as a playmaker.

There will be lots more movement on the women’s basketball roster. Formann, Aaronette Vonleh, Kindyll Wetta and Sara-Rose Smith should all come back, but the rest of the rotation is graduating. Payne will target the transfer portal and likely give chances to freshmen Jayden Atchison and Kennedy Sanders and top-100 recruit Tabitha Benson.