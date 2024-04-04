 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colorado transfer Eddie Lampkin commits to Syracuse

The Buffs will be rebuilding next season, in all likelihood.

By Sam Metivier
/ new
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Colorado at Marquette Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

After one magnificent season in Boulder, Eddie Lampkin Jr. is heading to Syracuse as a graduate transfer.

The fifth-year senior will finish his college career playing for Adrian Autry, the up-and-coming Orange coach. ‘Cuse finished 20-12 in Autry’s first season at the helm, as he rebuilds a program that fell off in Jim Boeheim’s final years.

The Orange appear to be on the rise, as underclassmen like Judah Mintz and JJ Starling will be a year older and a season better. Adding a big man like Lampkin should really help, as the 6’11, 300-lbs. center is as good a leader as he is a high post playmaker.

As for the Buffs, Lampkin was the first official departure from a roster that will be overturned before next season. Tristan da Silva and Cody Williams are likely NBA-bound, J’Vonne Hadley and Luke O’Brien have entered the transfer portal, and KJ Simpson could either enter the NBA, transfer to an elite program, or come back to CU.

