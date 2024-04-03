Chauncey Billups elected to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, per sources

At long last, Colorado Buffaloes legendary point guard Chauncey Billups is getting basketball’s greatest honor. Mr. Big Shot has been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024, announced by Shams Charania via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups have been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame @HoopHall Class of 2024, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Official announcement on Saturday at the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/zIX6pQgsHx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2024

Mr. Big Shot is widely regarded as the greatest player ever to pass through Colorado’s basketball program. As a Buff, Billups averaged 18.5 points per game, 5.6 total rebounds per game and 5.1 assists per game. In his two seasons in Boulder, Billups received first team all-Big 8 honors and was also a consensus second team All-American in 1997.

After declaring for the draft following the 1997 campaign, where Billups helped the Buffs upset Bobby Knight’s Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Tournament, he was selected third overall by the Boston Celtics. No other Buffalo has been picked within the top five.

Billups’ NBA career was very fruitful, as he was Finals MVP during the Detroit Pistons’ championship run in 2004. Along with his Finals MVP, Billups was a five time NBA All-Star and has his #1 retired by the Pistons. Currently, Billups is the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Billups’ induction to the Hall of Fame will be made official when an announcement is made during Saturday’s Final Four games in Phoenix. The only other player getting inducted with Billups is NBA legend Vince Carter.

Billups is the very first Colorado Buffalo to be inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame and the honor couldn't be more deserved. From this point on, there will always be a little piece of Colorado basketball inshrined in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Congrats, Chauncey!