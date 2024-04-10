NFL Academy offensive lineman Yahya Attia commits to Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes continued their reinventing of the offensive line by adding yet another intriguing piece for the 2024 season. Yahya Attia, a 6-foot-4, 330 pound offensive lineman and international prospect, has committed to play for the Buffaloes in this year’s campaign.

Attia is a bit of a wildcard when it comes to what he brings to Boulder. Being born in Egypt and growing up mostly in Austria, Attia enrolled at NFL Academy in England to learn and perfect the game of football. Colorado was the only FBS program to offer Attia and he jumped at the opportunity, while he received two other FCS offers.

We don’t really have any tape or info on Attia, but we know he’s a big body that should be a helpful addition in the trenches. Coach Prime and his staff may have found a diamond in the rough. Paired with an offensive-line minded coordinator like Pat Shurmur, Attia has the potential to come into his own in Boulder.

Welcome to Boulder, Yahya!