Colorado announces new spring game details, including Lil Wayne concert

We finally have all the details on Colorado’s upcoming spring game and it’s shaping up to be very eventful. We now know the time, network, ticket pricing and even a bit about some of the incredible post-game entertainment.

First things first, CU’s spring game will take place at 1:00 pm on April 27th at Folsom Field. Students can get in the gates for only five dollars, while others can get seats in the lower bowl for $15. If you’re feeling fancy, they’re selling $25 tickets up in the Byron White club.

For those who are unable to attend the game in person, the game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. Colorado’s last spring game was broadcast nationally on ESPN, but the network was allegedly unable to pick up this Buffs this year due to their coverage of the NFL Draft. Unfortunately, we can’t collectively cancel our Pac-12 Network subscriptions just yet.

Now for the kicker: the post-game concert. The university announced that Lil Wayne will headline what’s been dubbed “The Show” at the CU Event Center directly after the spring game. Lil Wayne is the only confirmed performer as of now, but the university said that more will be named at a later date. Tickets to the event start at 50 dollars and range all the way up to $80 for floor seats.

I know it’s April Fools' day, but this ain’t no joke. Tickets to the game open for students on Tuesday and the general public on Wednesday. As for the Lil Wayne concert, ticket sales have already opened. You’ll need separate tickets to the game and post-game concert, just as a heads up.

Whether you’re a football fan or not, Deion is keeping his word about making the spring game fun for everyone. They aren’t getting Lil Wayne concerts after spring games in Lincoln, Fort Collins and Tucson, that’s for sure. The Coach Prime era of Colorado football is just getting crazier and crazier and the next chapter is just a couple weeks away.