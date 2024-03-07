Colorado holds on in Eugene for valuable road win over Oregon

It took 39 minutes and 57 seconds, but the Buffs got the road win they desperately needed.

After what was basically a back-and-forth game from the opening tip, Colorado managed to hold the lead for good after a game-tying three from Oregon’s Jermaine Couisnard fell short with less than three seconds left on the clock. It was the fifth straight win for the Buffaloes, who now head into this weekend’s Pac-12 tournament as the #3 seed. According to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, while the win moved them up two spots in his overall seeding, the Buffs still remain in his First Four Out.

After scoring the first bucket of the game, the Buffs started the first started cold: they opened the game 1-5 from the field, and were already down 12 within the first seven minutes. On the very next possession, an Eddie Lampkin block – followed by a second chance layup on the other end – seemed to get CU going, as they responded with a 9-0 run of their own. For the last 11 minutes of the first half, the Ducks never led by more than four points, and the two sides went into the locker room tied at 37. Almost all of the Buffs’ offense in the offense came from Tristan Da Silva – he had 16 points, twice as much as the next highest CU scorer; he finished with a team-high 22.

The opening minutes of the second half featured three lead changes, with neither side going up more than four. After not shooting a single three in the first half, J’Vonne Hadley came out firing – he went 4-4 from three in the second half, and all of them came within the first 10 minutes. He scored 18 of his 20 points in the second, also finishing with a team-high 12 rebounds.

The Buffs looked better and better as the game went on, even managing to go up nine midway through the second half. Oregon got within one point, and with 12 seconds left, Da Silva drove to the basket, but got his shot blocked by N’fale Dante. After a quick review, the Buffs got the ball and scored on a second-chance inbound play, extending the lead to three. On the Ducks’ next possession, Couisnard’s three hit front iron and fell into Luke O’Brien’s hands. He hit the first of two free throws, and that was that.

The Buffs now head off to Oregon State for the last game of their regular season on Saturday. Tip off for that game is 3PM local.