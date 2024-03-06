Buffaloes’ Jaylyn Sherrod and Aaronette Vonleh named to All Pac-12 Team

The awards are starting to roll in for the Buffs.

After a wildly successful season that saw the team head into this week’s Pac-12 tournament with a Top-20 national ranking, CU was well represented on the list of conference awards.

Most notably, guard Jaylyn Sherrod and forward Aaronette Vonleh were named to the All Pac-12 team. It was Sherrod’s second time being named to the team, and Vonleh’s first.

Sherrod and Vonleh were a prolific duo for the Buffs all year, finishing the season ranked first and second in points per game, total points, and field goals made. Additionally, both of them set individual career highs in points per game – Sherrod finished with 12.8, while Vonleh finished with 14.3. The two of them – along with Frida Formann – were the only Buffs to average double digit points per game on an offense that finished 4th league-wide in the same category. Formann was given Honorable Mention, meaning she received at least one vote.

Sherrod was also named to the Pac-12’s All Defensive team, the third time she’s been named to that team during her distinguished career in Boulder. Kindyll Wetta received an honorable mention as well.

After a four day break, the Buffs are back on the court Wednesday looking to move on from a tough final two weeks of their season. They’ll start Pac-12 conference play with a game against 12-seed Oregon. Tip-off’s at 1PM local.