Colorado Buffaloes forward J’Vonne Hadley to enter transfer portal

Just hours after Eddie Lampkin Jr. was reported to enter the transfer portal, Colorado Buffaloes forward J’Vonne Hadley will also leave the program this offseason. This story was first reported by Joe Tipton of On3sports.

Hadley, like Lampkin, will be a fifth-year senior this coming year. He previously played at Northeastern and Indian Hills CC before landing in Boulder. He showed a lot of promise his first year at CU, but was limited and then sidelined with wrist and shoulder injuries.

Finally healthy and settled, Hadley was essential to the Buffs in 2023-24. He was the best defender on the team, did all the dirty work to make the offense hum, and was reliable as a scorer when the team needed him most. For all the attention Tristan da Silva and KJ Simpson received, this team would not have sniffed the NCAA Tournament without Hadley.

This isn’t surprising news. Colorado will likely have a full reset next season, as the top six or seven guys are all leaving the program. Hadley and Lampkin will look for NIL bags in their fifth year of eligibility, Cody Williams and da Silva will be first round draft picks, and KJ Simpson will likely enter the NBA or transfer to an elite program.

Luke O’Brien could also play another year somewhere else, while Julian Hammond III and Joe Hurlburt are other names to watch in the next few weeks. This isn’t to speculate on individuals so much as to suggest that the Buffs might go full rebuild around Bangot Dak, Assane Diop and the incoming freshman class.