Colorado’s Eddie Lampkin Jr. to enter transfer portal, per reports

The Eddie Lampkin Experience will be a year one-year phenomenon. CBS Sports reporter Jon Rothstein posted this morning that the senior big man will be entering the transfer portal.

Lampkin quickly became a fan favorite in his time in Boulder. The 6’11, 280-lbs. center dazzled with his rebounding and passing ability. He averaged 10 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists and was often the fulcrum in which Colorado’s motion offense revolved.

Big Ed was a welcome contributor to a program that struggled to replace Evan Battey after he graduated in 2022. Lampkin famously recruited himself to the Buffs, told the coaching staff that he had been watching Battey highlights and could contribute that kind of playmaking, screening and interior presence.

Moving on makes a lot of sense for Lampkin. He had a great season and balled out in the NCAA Tournament. This is his chance to secure an NIL bag from a bigger program before pursuing a professional career that will likely take him overseas.

For the Buffs, this is the first of what will be several early departures. Cody Williams is a projected top-10 pick, Tristan da Silva has played himself into the first round and J’Vonne Hadley already announced his transfer intentions.

KJ Simpson is still uncertain, as he could either enter the NBA Draft, accept a seven-figure NIL deal from an elite program or return to Colorado. (Luke O’Brien is graduating, but he could still play his fifth year elsewhere.)

The Buffs will be active in the transfer portal. More likely than not, Tad Boyle will be building around Bangot Dak, Assane Diop and his loaded 2024 recruiting class. Even if they’re rebuilding, they will need capable guards, shooters and at least one big man.