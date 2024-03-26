Tip-off time and network announced for Colorado vs. Iowa

We’ve finally learned the details of Colorado’s much-anticipated Sweet Sixteen rematch with the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Buffs and Hawkeyes will face off on Saturday, March 30th at 1:30 pm MT on ABC.

This will be the first time that the Buffs will play on national network television in 25 years, with the last time being on January of 1998 against Illinois. Millions of eyes will be looking on as the Colorado Buffaloes look to end the historic college career of Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark.

Saturday’s matchup is perhaps the single most important game in the history of Colorado basketball, both men or women, and it’ll be on the biggest stage possible. Be sure to cancel all your plans on Saturday afternoon and head to your favorite spot to watch the Buffs, because we’re in for one hell of a basketball game.