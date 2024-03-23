How to watch Colorado vs. Marquette in Second Round of NCAA Tournament

March 24, 2024

Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Marquette Golden Eagles

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

When: 10:10 a.m. MT

TV: CBS

Streaming: March Madness Live

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes will face the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Buffs have won two games so far in March Madness, first defeating Boise State in a low-scoring First Four matchup, then knocking off Florida in a 202-point thriller. Colorado has peaked at just the right time, as they have won ten of their last eleven games and are playing tremendous basketball on both sides of the ball.

Marquette will be a tough opponent for Tad Boyle and company. The Eagles are powered by Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro, arguably the best pick-and-roll combo in the country. This is an efficient, balanced offense that will create good looks and make more often than miss. Colorado will have to hit their shots to keep up, just as they did against Florida. If there’s anything going CU’s way, it’s that Kolek is recovering from an oblique injury and might not be 100%.

The Buffs have never reached the Sweet Sixteen in the Tad Boyle era. If they manage to beat Marquette, they would be in prime position to go even further, as 11-seed NC State and 14-seed Oakland are on the other side of the Eagles. That’s not to look ahead, but the Buffs could very well be in the chaos bracket.

