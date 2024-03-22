Colorado beats Drake to advance to Round of 32

The Colorado Buffaloes should be hosting their first matchup right now, but at least it’s not a long drive to Manhattan, Kansas. Kansas State played the gracious host today as the No. 5 Buffs faced off against their No. 12 opponent, the Drake Bulldogs.

The Buffs started off really slow in this game, getting outscored by 10 early and relying on Jaylyn Sherrod to get them back into the game. They entered the break up 46 to 41, but it was a tight first half all of the way around. A huge story for the Buffs this game was the early involvement of Maddie Nolan, who has been underutilized as a transfer this season. Nolan is one of the best shooters on the team and her 30 minutes were huge in this game. Watch her for the rest of this tourney run.

In the second half, CU used their superior size to their advantage and dominated the paint. Sherrod and Kindyll Wetta took turns driving DEEP into the defense and Aaronette Vonleh continued to be a dominant force on the block, finishing with 18 points and 10 boards. In the end, CU was too big and rebounded too much for Drake to do anything of note in the 2nd half. Wetta and Sherrod both finished with 16 (all 2s) and the Buffs survived a quiet night from Frida Formann to advance to the next round.