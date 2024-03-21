Colorado vs. Florida Preview: Just Win Again, Baby!

The Colorado Buffaloes have GRINDED out a win against the Boise State Broncos after a disgusting performance. Both teams couldn’t shoot worth a damn and KJ Simpson was kept in check all game, but in the end, talent won out and Tad had a classic Tadball win. Now, they have the distinct privilege of facing SEC runner up Florida in a classic 7 v 10 matchup.

The Florida Gators, coached by Todd Golden, likes to run and likes to rebound. A familiar face to the Buffs, Tyrese Samuel (from Seton Hall), leads the Gators in points and rebounds. He is a force down low and will need to be guarded by Lampkin as much as possible. Walter Clayton is another name to know, and he is a flamethrower from deep. He has taken 245 (!!!) threes this year. Another familiar face, Zyon Pullin, can break down anyone off the dribble and made the All-SEC team this year after transferring from UC Riverside. Those three are the real offensive engine for Florida, and will be tough to guard. Luckily for CU, Florida is coming in undermanned, with one of their three main bigs, Micah Handlogten, out for the year after the SEC Tournament.

Colorado is still not full strength with Julian Hammond doubtful and Cody Williams still rounding back into form from an ankle injury. Williams was less-than-good against Boise State and if he can find his form, this team becomes much more dangerous in a hurry. Kenpom (buy a subscription, please) shows this for the matchup:

If Colorado can keep Florida off the glass, they have a great chance at winning this game. Honestly, when Florida is on defense, the Buffs match up well. They will need to hit their shots, but Florida’s defense is much less suffocating than BSU’s. There will be room for Colorado to get shots off, but they need to hit their shots this year.

Colorado survived a terrible game from Cody Williams and a rough game from KJ Simpson (until the end). Tristan Da Silva carried the offense and Lampkin also put the team on his back. That will NOT work against Florida. They will need to spread the ball and hit their shot because Florida will run and they will hit their shots.

The Buffs play Florida at 2:30 PM MT on TruTV on Friday.

Go Buffs.