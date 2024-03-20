How to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Boise State Broncos in NCAA Tournament

March 20, 2024

Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Boise State Broncos

Where: UD Arena — Dayton, Ohio

When: 7:10 p.m. MT

TV: TruTv

AD

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes will face the Boise State Broncos in the NCAA Tournament. This is a First Four matchup between two 10-seeds, with the winner advancing to play the Florida Gators in Indianapolis on Friday.

The Buffs finished the season on an eight-game win streak that ended with a loss to the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship. Colorado has been playing great on both sides of the ball — the offense is as efficient as ever, while they have embraced TadBall in some low-scoring affairs. This is a team that looks capable of winning a game or two in March.

As for the Broncos, they’re a solid team that probably should received a bye, rather than playing in the First Four. They finished third in a strong Mountain West, thanks largely to Leon Rice’s brand of slow tempo, defensive basketball. O’Mar Stanley and Tyson Degenhart are both versatile forwards, while coach’s son Max Rice is a threat to get hot from deep.

Check out the old game thread from the Hawaii game to see how it works. Throw all your comments about the game below and let’s get this thing rolling. If you don’t have an account, sign up here for free and enjoy all that our site has to offer.

Make sure to follow us on X and Facebook. Go Buffs!