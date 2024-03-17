5 seed Colorado Buffaloes draw Drake in NCAA Tournament

Selection Sunday was bitter sweet for the Colorado Buffaloes. CU is headed to the Big Dance, where the #5 seed Buffs will face off against #12 seed Drake. Unfortunately, that game will occur away from Boulder.

It looked as though the dominos had fallen in just the right way for the Buffs to snag a top #4 seed and host tournament games, but the selection committee evidently didn’t see it that way. K State ended up with that last #4 seed and now the Buffs will hit the road for Manhattan, Kansas for the weekend.

Despite seeding not going their way, making it to the tournament as a #5 seed is a huge accomplishment. Colorado has now made the tournament in three consecutive seasons, which is cause for major celebration.

The Drake Bulldogs, winners of the Missouri Valley Conference, will be Colorado’s first opponent in the tournament. The 29-5 Bulldogs have wins against tournament teams like Iowa State and Maine, meaning they’re no pushovers. The Buffs will be heavy favorites, but Drake is a good team and they won’t be easy to beat.

If CU can beat Drake, they’ll likely have to face off against #4 seed K State in the Round of 32. Looking even further ahead, Colorado will likely have to play a Sweet Sixteen rematch with Iowa if they make it that far.

The draw certainly didn’t go in CU’s favor, but there’s nothing they can do about it now. All they can do is take care of business in Manhattan. The Buffs have their work cut out for themselves this weekend. A rested and hungry Colorado Buffaloes squad isn’t going to be a fun opponent to face, so let’s hope they can seize the moment.