Colorado makes NCAA Tournament, will play First Four game vs Boise State

After a run to the Pac-12 conference tournament final, Colorado has officially punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021:

The Buffs, who go into this year’s tournament as a 10-seed, will head to Dayton, Ohio for their first round game, a “First Four” matchup against Boise State. If they win that game, they’ll face off against Florida – the South region’s 7 seed – on Friday.

Boise State finished the regular season 3rd in the Mountain West standings, and lost in the conference tournament quarterfinals to 6-seeded New Mexico, who went on to win the whole thing. The Broncos have four players who averaged double-digit scoring totals this season, led by junior forward Tyson Degenhart, who averaged 17 and 6 in 31 games played this year.

As a team, Boise State finished the season 5th in scoring, averaging a hair over 75 points per game. They don’t shoot particularly well, as their field goal percentage (.452) was only the 8th best in the Mountain West. They do rebound well, though, leading the conference in both offensive and defensive rebound percentage, as well as overall rebounding margin.

Shock and silence in the room as Boise State finds out it’s headed to the First Four in Dayton. Didn’t see that coming. Broncos will face Colorado. pic.twitter.com/uLFhwv3OA1 — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) March 17, 2024

Both teams were among the last four in, along with in-state rival Colorado State. While the official times aren’t set yet, the game will either tip off at 6:40 PM or 9:10 PM local time.