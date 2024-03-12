Former Buffalo David Bakhtiari parts way with Green Bay Packers

One of the best Colorado Buffaloes to ever do it in the NFL is leaving his longtime home of eleven years. Former CU offensive lineman David Bakhtiari announced that he’ll be parting ways with the Green Bay Packers via his Twitter on Monday morning.

A lot of emotion in this. I just want to say THANK YOU Green Bay. Thank you for the last 11 years. It’s been a hell of a run. I always wanted to raise a Lombardi on Lombardi avenue, but I will never complain. I gave it my all. I always gave it my best no matter the circumstance… pic.twitter.com/dnc7gkKSAC — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 11, 2024

After playing offensive line for the Buffs from 2009-2013, Bakhtiari racked up a collection of impressive stats and accolades in Boulder. After receiving second team All-Pac-12 honors his sophomore and junior year, Bakhtiari was be taken by the Packers in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

In Green Bay, Bakhtiari established himself as perhaps the NFL’s best left tackle. After being named to the AP first team All-Pro list twice, second team All-Pro list three times and two Pro-Bowl selections, it looked like Bakhtiari was on a fast-track to the Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately, the former Buff has been through the wringer after battling a serious of serious injuries since tearing his ACL in late 2020, playing in only 13 games since then. Despite having five knee surgeries in a little over three years, Bakhtiari isn’t hanging up his cleats just yet.

Bakhtiari will look for a team for the first time in his eleven year NFL career. It seems like the Jets are in need of a left tackle and a potential reunion with Aaron Rodger seems like an intriguing option for both sides.

Only time will tell where the legendary former Buff can get his career back on track, but we are all wishing him the best in whatever comes next. Hopefully he lands in the right place at the right time and snags himself a Super Bowl ring.