J’Vonne Hadley named Pac-12 Player of the Week

J’Vonne Hadley became a great trivia answer on Monday.

Hadley, who averaged over 17 points a game in Colorado’s pair of road wins against Oregon and Oregon State last weekend, was named the Pac-12 player of the week for the final time – he was the 18th player to win the award this season.

Hadley’s been one of the Buffs’ best players during this six-game win streak, having scored double digits in every game since CU’s last loss at UCLA almost a month ago. He played the best game of his season at Oregon on Friday night, putting up a double-double with 20 points and a season-high 12 rebounds, all while staying perfect (4-4) from beyond the arc. Two nights later, against Oregon State, he was one of only three Buffs players to score at least 15 points, and finished 2nd in total rebounds (7).

Hadley’s three point shooting – something he quite literally only tried once last season – has been a huge reason for the leap in production this year. After going 0-1 in roughly 500 minutes last season, Hadley’s shot 50% from three this year (18-16); his minutes have doubled, too. And after averaging only eight points per game last season, he’s up at 12.3 this year, and two of this three 20-point games came in the last month. Team-wide, he finished the regular season ranked 4th in points per game and 2nd in both rebounds per game and shooting percentage.

He’s the third Buffs’ player to win Player of the Week honors this season. The other two are Tristan Da Silva, who did it in early December, and KJ Simpson in the last week of February.