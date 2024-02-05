Colorado Buffaloes rise to #4 in AP Poll

After briefly slipping out of the top five for one week, the Colorado Buffaloes find themselves firmly back within it. The Buffs took care of business in Washington last weekend, beating both UW and Wazzu for the weekend sweep. Those heroics were enough for the AP to raise the Buffs’ ranking to #4, a two spot bump from their previous rank of #6.

For the first time in two weeks, Colorado is once again the highest ranked team within the Pac-12. Stanford ranked #6 in this week’s poll, while UCLA and USC were ranked at #9 and #10 respectively. Oregon State (#17) and Utah (#20) also found themselves within this week’s AP Top 25.

Nearly half of the Pac-12 is ranked within the top 25, but the Buffs currently stand as the leader of the pack. The Buffs still have only dropped three games all year, all of which were to opponents ranked within the AP Top 25. Meanwhile, Colorado’s thorough dismantling of the Huskies and nail-biting win over the Cougs proved to be enough to maintain their high respect within the national media.

The Buffs have an exciting week ahead of them and have an opportunity to raise their rank even higher. After a two week roadtrip, the Buffs return to Boulder this weekend to face off against the Oregon schools. Colorado has a golden opportunity to exact revenge on the Beavs for their upset win when the two teams play on Sunday. Until then, the Buffaloes are sitting pretty as the fourth best team in the nation.