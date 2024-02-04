Colorado women’s basketball dominates Washington 80-57

With a dominating victory over Washington on Sunday afternoon, JR Payne and her Colorado Buffaloes are headed back to Boulder with another three conference wins on their resume.

While in Seattle, the Buffs demolished the Huskies in a 80-57 win just days after defeating both Oregon and Washington State. Colorado shot 58.3 percent from the field and over 41 percent from behind the arc. They added another 25 assists compared to Washington’s 10.

Junior center Aaronette Vonleh led the team with 21 points while senior forward and Washington transfer Quay Miller put up a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The game was the 17th of the season in which the Buffaloes scored 70 points or more.

The Buffs are now 19-3 on the season and 9-2 in conference matchups. The Oregon Ducks will be coming to Boulder on Friday to attempt to beat Colorado on their home turf after the Buffs defeated them in Eugene last week. Next Sunday, the Buffs will have a rematch against Oregon State after the Beavers stunned Colorado just weeks ago.