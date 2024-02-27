KJ Simpson earns Pac-12 Player of the Week honors

Colorado Buffaloes star point guard KJ Simpson earned himself Pac-12 Player of the Week honors for the week of Feb. 26 after his stellar performance against the Utah Utes.
- : KJ Simpson #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/HewAORvzqd— Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) February 26, 2024
The Buffs only played one game last week, but Simpson really made it count. KJ finished the contest against Utah with a game high 28 points, shooting 5 of 8 from deep in the process. Just for good measure, Simpson snagged four boards and a steal, helping him secure PotW honors.
Simpson is now the second Buffalo to win Pac-12 Player of the Week, as Tristan da Silva earned the accolade the week of Dec. 11. This is Simpson’s first time picking up a Pac-12 honor this season, but it really shouldn’t be. Simpson has been absolutely balling out for the Buffaloes, averaging 19.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, along with a 45.8% three-point percentage.
Colorado coach Tad Boyle went on a tirade about how Simpson isn’t getting the recognition he deserves, as he’s playing at an All-American level and seemingly nobody outside of the Pac-12 is batting an eye. Tad’s extremely right too. Simpson’s scored a whopping 58 points in the last two games, but gotten minimal fanfare.
imagine not having @KSimpsonJr on your list for player of the year. pic.twitter.com/2d6Xf7paWa— Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) February 27, 2024
KJ and the Buffaloes will be back in action tomorrow with a rare Wednesday night home matchup with the California Golden Bears. If that game is anything like Colorado’s last two contests, buckle up for a Simpson-fueled offensive masterclass.
