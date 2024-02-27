KJ Simpson earns Pac-12 Player of the Week honors

Colorado Buffaloes star point guard KJ Simpson earned himself Pac-12 Player of the Week honors for the week of Feb. 26 after his stellar performance against the Utah Utes.

The Buffs only played one game last week, but Simpson really made it count. KJ finished the contest against Utah with a game high 28 points, shooting 5 of 8 from deep in the process. Just for good measure, Simpson snagged four boards and a steal, helping him secure PotW honors.

Simpson is now the second Buffalo to win Pac-12 Player of the Week, as Tristan da Silva earned the accolade the week of Dec. 11. This is Simpson’s first time picking up a Pac-12 honor this season, but it really shouldn’t be. Simpson has been absolutely balling out for the Buffaloes, averaging 19.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, along with a 45.8% three-point percentage.

Colorado coach Tad Boyle went on a tirade about how Simpson isn’t getting the recognition he deserves, as he’s playing at an All-American level and seemingly nobody outside of the Pac-12 is batting an eye. Tad’s extremely right too. Simpson’s scored a whopping 58 points in the last two games, but gotten minimal fanfare.

imagine not having @KSimpsonJr on your list for player of the year. pic.twitter.com/2d6Xf7paWa — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) February 27, 2024

KJ and the Buffaloes will be back in action tomorrow with a rare Wednesday night home matchup with the California Golden Bears. If that game is anything like Colorado’s last two contests, buckle up for a Simpson-fueled offensive masterclass.