How to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Utes men’s basketball

February 24, 2024

Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Utes

Where: CU Events Center — Boulder, Colorado

When: 7:00 p.m. MT

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: AM 850 KOA

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Utah Utes. The Buffs are looking for an important home win that would prop up their NCAA Tournament chances.

The Buffs previously lost to the Utes in Salt Lake City. That was a slow-paced, physical game that really suited Utah. Colorado had every chance to win that, but turnovers and poor finishing doomed their chances of a Tier-1 win. Now the Buffs desperately need this win before finishing the season with Stanford and Cal at home, then Oregon and Oregon State on the road.

