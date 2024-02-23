How to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. USC Trojans women’s basketball

February 23, 2024

Who: #11 Colorado Buffaloes vs. #7 USC Trojans

Where: Galen Center — Los Angeles, California

When: 8:00 p.m. MT

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: AM 850 KOA

AD

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the 8th ranked Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the 7th ranked USC Trojans in Los Angeles.

The Buffs defeated the Trojans when these teams faced in Boulder earlier this season. It was a gritty, hard fought win. Jaylyn Sherrod and the Buffs shut down USC star JuJu Watkins, but that might be tougher this time around. The Trojans have won six in a row, including a victory over Stanford in which Watkins scored 51 of USC’s 67 points.

No need to go anywhere else today, The Ralphie Report has everything you need and we welcome you to weigh in with your live game analysis, critiques, observations and predictions.

Check out the old game thread from the Hawaii game to see how it works. Throw all your comments about the game below and let’s get this thing rolling. If you don’t have an account, sign up here for free and enjoy all that our site has to offer.

Make sure to follow us on X and Facebook. Go Buffs!