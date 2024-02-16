Colorado projected as No. 1 seed in NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

If the season ended today, the Colorado Buffaloes would be a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The tournament selection announced their top-16 on Thursday night and included Colorado as the final #1 seed, alongside South Carolina, Iowa and Stanford. Colorado is currently #8 in the AP Poll, but the selection committee valued the quality of their losses higher than the wins of contemporaries NC State, UCLA and Iowa.

The Buffaloes have lost to both the Wolfpack and the Bruins, but they have received credit for only losing to top-tier teams. The other two of their four losses came against the Oregon State Beavers, who are now #11 in the AP Poll and a 3-seed in the NCAAT.

NC State and UCLA have interesting resumes of their own. Both teams beat Colorado (and UConn, strangely), but the Wolfpack haven’t picked up many big wins in an unusually weak ACC, while the Bruins struggled without Lauren Betts. NC State should run the table and UCLA looks stronger with their star center back.

Colorado over Iowa is another interesting decision. The Hawkeyes have fallen behind Ohio State in the Big Ten standings in bizarre losses to those same Buckeyes — currently a 1-seed — and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Led by megastar Caitlin Clark, Iowa could win the Big Ten and secure a top seed when they host OSU in the regular season finale.

The seeding could sort themselves out in the next few weeks. NC State and Iowa have their work cut out for them, while Colorado plays Utah tonight, then visits USC and UCLA next week.